Rite Aid To Close 12 New Jersey Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy

A dozen of the stores closing are located in New Jersey.

They are:

431 Haledon Avenue in Haledon

35 Mill Road in Irvington

1636 Route 38 Suite 49 in Lumberton

210 Bridgeton Pike in Mantua

108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20 in Mullica Hill

2370 Route 33 in Robbinsville

773 Hamilton Street in Somerset

4057 Asbury Avenue Suite 8 in Tinton Falls

1726 Route 37 in East Toms River

3 Marshall Hill Road in West Milford

1434 South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown

86 B Lacey Road in Whiting

Rite Aid announced earlier this week that declining sales and rising debt forced the company's hand in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain has more than 2,100 stores nationwide, and reducing rent costs will play a large part in bringing its balance sheet back into the black.

Rite Aid said in its bankruptcy press release that it would ensure minimal interference of health services to customers of stores forced to shut down.

The Company is making every effort to ensure customers of impacted stores have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and will work to transfer prescriptions accordingly so that there is no disruption of services. The Company will also transfer associates at impacted stores to other Rite Aid locations where possible.

The states with the highest number of store closures are California, Pennsylvania, and New York, per the filing.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.