Double-Dipper Voted In Both NJ, FL For 2020 Election, Police Say

A Sussex County woman has been arrested for voting from two states in the 2020 presidential election year, authorities said.

Donna Prentes Brady, 66, of Ocala, FL, and Susssex Borough, NJ, was charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Brady was arrested on Monday, March 13, as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on voter fraud through a vote crime unit he created last year.

Voting more than once is a third-degree felony in Florida, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years in prison.

Brady voted in person as a registered Republican in Marion County, Florida and by mail as a registered Democrat in Sussex County in both the state primary and general elections in 2020, officials said.

On March 12, 2020, Brady voted, in person, in the 2020 primary election in Marion County.

On July 3, 2020, Brady voted, via mail-in ballot, in the same 2020 primary election in Sussex County.

On Oct. 8, 2020, Brady voted by mail in the 2020 general election in Marion County, FL. Brady's mail-in ballot also had a voter certification, which was signed by Brady on Oct. 2, 2020.

On October 22, 2020, Donna Brady voted again, via mail-in ballot, in the 2020 general election in Sussex County.

During an interview with Florida special agents, Brady admitted to voting in all of the above-mentioned election cycles in Florida and New Jersey, they said in an affidavit of probable cause. Brady was shown her voter certification from her Oct. 8, 2020, Marion County mail-in-ballot and Brady confirmed that she was the person who had signed it, according to the affidavit.

