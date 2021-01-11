Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Woman, 71, Killed In Sussex County House Fire, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Sussex County Sunday morning, state police confirmed.

The second-alarm fire broke out at a home on Lone Pine Trail in Newton just after 6:10 a.m., according to initial reports.

The woman was found dead in the home as officers responded, the report said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, NJSP Tpr. Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Slota said.

