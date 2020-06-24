Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Water Search Launched For Operator Of Capsized Weed Harvester In Hopatcong

Valerie Musson
A water search was under way Wednesday morning in Hopatcong after a weed harvester capsized, residents told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Ben Stout
Photos of the weed harvester were posted to Facebook groups by residents, happy to see it out on the water -- moments before it capsized near 72 W. River Styx Road. Photo Credit: Robin P. Ortiz-Calandriello
Crescent Cove, Wednesday, June 24 Photo Credit: Robin P. Ortiz-Calandriello
Crescent Cove, Wednesday, June 24 Photo Credit: Ben Stout

A water search was under way Wednesday morning in Hopatcong after a weed harvester capsized, residents told Daily Voice.

Several agencies responded to Crescent Cove just before 11 a.m., when the boat went under and the operator didn't emerge.

Photos of the weed harvester were posted to Facebook groups by residents, happy to see it out on the water -- moments before it capsized near 72 W. River Styx Road.

The State Police Marine Unit along with Jefferson, Hopatcong and Roxbury police responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

