Watch NJSP Rescue Missing Man With Hypothermia From Stokes State Forest (VIDEO)

Several New Jersey State Troopers saved the life of a man with hypothermia who had fallen off of a vehicle in Stokes State Forest a few days before Christmas — and it was all caught in an action-packed and heart-wrenching video.

The troopers arrived to search the area after learning that the man had left his home in an Ultra Terrain Vehicle (UTV) but had not been heard from in about 24 hours, NJSP said Thursday.

They then found UTV tracks that “led them deep into the woods of Stokes State Forest” and found the abandoned vehicle alongside a downed log and several boulders.

The man was found lying face up, separated from his walking stick and right boot after the troopers followed his footsteps away from the UTV — but he had labored breathing and severe hypothermia.

The troopers wasted no time taking off their winter blouses and putting their ballistics vests underneath him.

Meanwhile, additional troopers rushed to the scene and took turns lying on top of him in an effort to transfer body heat while rubbing his sternum.

“Help is on the way,” NJSP troopers can be heard saying to the man in the emotional video.

The Sandyston Fire Department arrived a short time later to assist with airlifting the man to a nearby hospital for treatment and is now home recovering, the troopers said.

Scroll down to view the full video clip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.