Walmart Staff Shot By Imitation Firearm, Gunman Charged In Sussex County: Police

Valerie Musson
Walmart in Franklin Borough
Walmart in Franklin Borough Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A local man was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses after shooting projectiles from an imitation firearm at staff members and customers at a Sussex County Walmart, authorities said.

Nicholas G. Sacerdote, 18, is accused of running through the Franklin store and shooting customers and staff members with “gel-like projectiles” from an imitation firearm, borough police said in a Monday, April 10 release.

The incident, which hurt one staff member, occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, the release said.

Sacerdote was charged with aggravated assault with an imitation firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and petty disorderly persons offenses for disorderly conduct and harassment. 

Sacerdote was issued a complaint summons and released pending a Sussex County Superior Court appearance as per the NJ Bail Reform Act.

