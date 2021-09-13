Victim Rescued, Hospitalized After Jet Ski Goes Up In Flames, Explodes On Lake Hopatcong

A jet skier was rescued and hospitalized after the vessel went up in flames and exploded on Lake Hopatcong Sunday night, authorities said.

Hopatcong Police responded to the Byram Cove area of the lake and worked alongside the NJSP Marine Unit to rescue the victim around 7:20 p.m., Lt. Michael O’Shea told Daily Voice.

Officers were told by witnesses at the scene that the victim’s jet ski had exploded, O’Shea said.

The victim was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the NJSP Marine Unit.

The Hopatcong Ambulance Squad and Hopatcong Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

