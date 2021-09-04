Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Toyota Driver Hospitalized In 2-Car Crash On Route 206, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Toyota driver was hospitalized following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 206, state police said.

A Ford Focus collided with a Toyota Highlander in the southbound lane near milepost 111.5 in Hampton Township around 12:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both drivers complained of minor injuries, and the Toyota driver was taken to Newton Hospital for additional treatment, authorities said.

The scene was clear by 2 p.m. following the crash, which remains under investigation, Goez said.

