Sussex County QuickChek Customer Who Caused Disturbance Thrashes, Spits At Police During Arrest

A man being arrested for shoplifting and causing a disturbance at a Sussex County QuickChek thrashed and spit at officers taking him into custody, police said.

Jeremiah S. Barnes, of Elmwood Park, had been asked to leave QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Stanhope when he resisted arrest and began thrashing and spitting at officers on Nov. 23, Byram Township Police said.

Once in custody, Barnes attempted to kick and break the windows of the police cruiser, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that Barnes had been asked to leave after he walked behind the register, ran around the store and to the deli counter, where he ate a roll, police said.

Barnes then left the store and attempted to get inside a vehicle parked at the gas pump. He tried to return to the store but was locked out by employees, police said.

Barnes refused to give police his name and was processed as a John Doe, officers said. He was lodged in Morris County Jail and provided his information the next day.

Barnes was charged with shoplifting, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hindering apprehension and resisting arrest with physical force. He is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

