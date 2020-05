A motorcycle accident closed a portion of Route 206 in Frankford Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 120, initial reports say.

All lanes were closed at Owassa Road as of 11:50 a.m.

The incident was being investigated as a fatal, initial reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.