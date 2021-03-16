Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Sussex County Mom Puts Out Public Plea To Help Locate 14-Year-Old Daughter

Cecilia Levine
Savannah
Savannah Photo Credit: Alicia Bilney

A North Jersey mom is pleading with the public to help locate her teen daughter, who went missing from their Hamburg home in the early morning hours.

Alicia Bilney says 14-year-old Savannah left their house between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Savannah typically wears very heavy or dark eye makeup but may not have any on. She is believed to be wearing black jeans. 

Her hair is faded red with brown roots and she has a slit in each eyebrow, and braces.

"We suspect she is still in New Jersey or possibly New York but are not positive," Alicia wrote.

"The police are investigating and she was entered in the missing children's database. 

"Please get the word out. I have never been so terrified and we have to find her."

Anyone with information on Savannnah's whereabouts is urged to call Hamburg police at 973-827-6211.

