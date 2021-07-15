Sussex County Man Gets 3 Years Probation For Role In Head-On DUI Crash That Hospitalized Child

A Sussex County man was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto for his role in a head-on DUI crash that hospitalized another driver and a young child, authorities said Wednesday.

In addition to paying $255 in court fees, Kyle D. Smith, 22, was sentenced to three years of probation, 90 days in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program and must undergo a TASC evaluation after pleading guilty to assault by auto on June 17, Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Smith, of Newton, admitted to being under the influence of marijuana when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic on Route 206 near Whitehall Hill Road and hit the on-coming vehicle head-on — which seriously hurt the other driver and a young child in Smith’s car — on Feb. 12, Koch said.

Smith also pleaded guilty to DUI and will lose his driver’s license for seven months, participate in an Interlock program for seven months and pay additional fines, authorities said.

Smith was represented by Howard Bailey, Esq. and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

