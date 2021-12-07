Sussex County Man, 21, Pleads Guilty To Possession, Distribution Of Child Pornography

A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court to possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

Matthew R. Marzullo, of Hopatcong, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography in Sussex County virtual court Wednesday, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Marzullo admitted possessing and distributing the content, Koch said.

Marzullo’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Marzullo was represented by Shepard Kays, Esq., and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

