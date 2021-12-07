Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Man, 21, Pleads Guilty To Possession, Distribution Of Child Pornography

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court to possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.
A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court to possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 21-year-old Sussex County man admitted in court to possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

Matthew R. Marzullo, of Hopatcong, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography in Sussex County virtual court Wednesday, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Marzullo admitted possessing and distributing the content, Koch said.

Marzullo’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Marzullo was represented by Shepard Kays, Esq., and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.