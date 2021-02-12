Sussex County Car Fire Under Investigation

A car that went up in flames just a few feet away from a Sussex County home Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, authorities said.

The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze next to a home in the Brookwood section of town around 3:45 p.m.

Crews quickly doused the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to the adjacent home or surrounding areas, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation, the department said.

Assisting agencies include the Lakeland Emergency Squad, Byram Township Police Department and Green Township Fire Department.

Scroll down to view more photos from the scene.

