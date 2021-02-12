Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: SHOCKING DISCOVERY: Woman's Body Found In Leaf Pile Outside Ridgewood Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Car Fire Under Investigation

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A car that went up in flames just a few feet away from a Sussex County home Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, authorities said. A car that went up in flames just a few feet away from a Sussex County home Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, authorities said.
A car that went up in flames just a few feet away from a Sussex County home Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, authorities said. Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook
The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze next to a home in the Brookwood section of town around 3:45 p.m. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze next to a home in the Brookwood section of town around 3:45 p.m.
The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze next to a home in the Brookwood section of town around 3:45 p.m. Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook

A car that went up in flames just a few feet away from a Sussex County home Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, authorities said.

The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze next to a home in the Brookwood section of town around 3:45 p.m.

Crews quickly doused the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to the adjacent home or surrounding areas, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation, the department said.

Assisting agencies include the Lakeland Emergency Squad, Byram Township Police Department and Green Township Fire Department.

Scroll down to view more photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.