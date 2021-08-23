Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
State Trooper Hospitalized After Jeep Hits Unmarked Police Car On Route 80 In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A trooper was hospitalized after a Jeep hit an unmarked state police car on Route 80 in Sussex County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The trooper had pulled the troop car over to assist the driver of a disabled Nissan Altima in the eastbound lanes near milepost 22.9 in Byram Township just after 3:45 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

A Jeep then struck the troop car while the trooper was inside, pushing the vehicle into the Nissan, Goez said.

The trooper was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes were closed for approximately 15 minutes.

