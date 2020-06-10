State Police: Girl, 5, Airlifted After Sussex County SUV Crash

A 5-year-old was airlifted after two SUVs collided on Route 519 in Sussex County Monday afternoon, state police said.

The driver of a Honda Pilot crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Rav 4 near milepost 69 on Route 519 in Hampton Township just before 4:10 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

