Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
State Police: Girl, 5, Airlifted After Sussex County SUV Crash

Valerie Musson
Route 519 in Hampton Township
Route 519 in Hampton Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 5-year-old was airlifted after two SUVs collided on Route 519 in Sussex County Monday afternoon, state police said.

The driver of a Honda Pilot crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Rav 4 near milepost 69 on Route 519 in Hampton Township just before 4:10 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

