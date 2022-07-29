Shooting Reported At Sussex County Police Department: DEVELOPING

Authorities were responding to a shooting at a Sussex County police department, developing reports say.

The shooting occurred at 39 Trinity St. in Newton shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of the Newton Municipal Building and police department.

Emergency crews began performing CPR as a medical helicopter was requested, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

