Serious Sussex County Crash Under Investigation, State Police Say

State Police are investigating a serious two-car crash in Sussex County.

The vehicles collided near 1451 Route 565 in Wantage Township around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, April 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Serious injuries occurred in the crash, Slota said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports requested two medical helicopters to the scene and later stated that at least one person was killed.

Route 565 was temporarily closed between Scenic Lakes Drive to Route 23 in Wantage but has since reopened, Vernon Police said.

The crash remained under investigation, Slota said. Additional details were not released.

