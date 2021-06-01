Report: Sussex County Ex-Con Threatens To Kill Woman With Knife, Kicks Officer In Same Day

A Sussex County man with a laundry list of prior convictions threatened to kill a woman with a knife and then assaulted a police officer during a Sunday morning spat, reports say.

Sean Jackson, of Newton, is accused of smashing a television, a cell phone and other electronics totaling $2,000 during an argument with a woman at the Merriam Gateway complex in Newton around 4 a.m., Daily Record reports citing police documents.

Officers arrived and heard items crashing to the floor, as well as the woman — who was not named — saying she would scream for help, the report says.

Police continued to stand outside the doorway and heard screaming and items being thrown at the door, the report shows.

Jackson, 52, quickly exited the apartment with his hands up — but then thrashed around and resisted arrest as officers tried to cuff him.

Jackson is also accused of kicking a Newton police sergeant twice in the left leg as officers walked him through the lobby of the apartment building, the report says.

A large kitchen knife was recovered from the apartment; police said Jackson used it to threaten the woman during the fight, the outlet reports.

A hearing for the motion filed for Jackson’s pre-trial detainment is scheduled for Thursday.

Jackson has a total of 21 prior convictions spanning from 1987 to 2019, the report says citing state records. He has spent time behind bars for crimes including terroristic threats, burglary, receiving stolen property and possessing weapons.

