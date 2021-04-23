Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Bergen Camp Counselor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey City Man, 28, Pleads Guilty To Meth Possession Charge In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sussex County Superior Court
Sussex County Superior Court Photo Credit: https://njcourts.gov/courts/vicinages/morsus.html

A Jersey City man pleaded guilty to possession of meth in Sussex County, authorities said.

Charles Burbeng, 28, entered the guilty plea to an indictment for third-degree possession of CDS and a driving while suspended offense during a hearing Thursday at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Burbeng admitted to possessing meth tablets and driving with a suspended license in Montague Township on Jan. 25, 2019, Koch said.

Burbeng will be sentenced on June 3.

New Jersey State Trooper J.C. Rodriguez also assisted with the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.