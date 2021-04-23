Prosecutor: Jersey City Man, 28, Pleads Guilty To Meth Possession Charge In Sussex County

A Jersey City man pleaded guilty to possession of meth in Sussex County, authorities said.

Charles Burbeng, 28, entered the guilty plea to an indictment for third-degree possession of CDS and a driving while suspended offense during a hearing Thursday at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Burbeng admitted to possessing meth tablets and driving with a suspended license in Montague Township on Jan. 25, 2019, Koch said.

Burbeng will be sentenced on June 3.

New Jersey State Trooper J.C. Rodriguez also assisted with the investigation.

