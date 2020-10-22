Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Police: Trio Selling Heroin, Ecstasy Busted In Sussex County Traffic Stop

Valerie Musson
Newton Police
Newton Police Photo Credit: Newton Police via Facebook

Two women and a man accused of selling heroin and ecstasy were arrested following a traffic stop in Sussex County Wednesday, authorities said.

Lisa M. Repici, 31, of Newton, Dominick J. Wilson, 34, of Paterson and Shaunamarie C. Orlando, 30, of Wantage were charged with various possession and distribution offenses for heroin and ecstasy after the Newton stop, police said.

Repici and Wilson were being held at the Morris County Jail. Orlando was issued a summons and has been released, authorities said.

The stop was made as part of an investigation into local narcotics sales by the Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force.

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

