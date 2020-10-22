Police: Trio Selling Heroin, Ecstasy Busted In Sussex County Traffic Stop

Two women and a man accused of selling heroin and ecstasy were arrested following a traffic stop in Sussex County Wednesday, authorities said.

Lisa M. Repici, 31, of Newton, Dominick J. Wilson, 34, of Paterson and Shaunamarie C. Orlando, 30, of Wantage were charged with various possession and distribution offenses for heroin and ecstasy after the Newton stop, police said.

Repici and Wilson were being held at the Morris County Jail. Orlando was issued a summons and has been released, authorities said.

The stop was made as part of an investigation into local narcotics sales by the Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.