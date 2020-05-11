Police: Sussex County Woman, 66, Airlifted After Being Struck By Car While Crossing Route 57

A Sussex County woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was struck by a car while crossing Route 57 in Warren County Wednesday evening, police said.

Penelope Taylor, 66, was attempting to cross Route 57 E. in Washington Township when she was struck by a 41-year-old Phillipsburg man driving a 2004 Pontiac Vibe westbound shortly after 6:05 p.m., police said.

An initial investigation determined that Taylor was not using a crosswalk while crossing the road, authorities said.

Taylor, of Franklin, was airlifted by NorthStar to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus with unspecified injuries, police said.

Route 57 E. was reopened by 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office - SCART (Serious Collision Analysis Response Team), the Washington Borough Fire Department, the Washington Emergency Squad, the Warren County Fire Marshall, the Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics and NJSP NorthStar also assisted at the scene.

