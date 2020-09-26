Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Sussex County Man Struck, Killed Removing Debris From Route 206

Cecilia Levine
John Nordmeyer Jr. was walking near Brighton Road when he was struck by a northbound white Acura outside of Simon Peter, police said.
An 88-year-old man who got out of his pickup truck to remove debris from Route 206 in Sussex County Friday evening was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Saturday.

John A Nordmeyer Jr., was operating a 2009 Chevy Malibu when he got out and began walking along the highway around 7:50 p.m., Andover police said.

Nordmeyer was walking near Brighton Road when he was struck by a northbound white Acura outside of Simon Peter, police said.

Nordmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remained closed for approximately 6 hours.

The accident remains under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department, NJSP Fatal Accident Unit and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office. 

There were no pending criminal charges surrounding this crash investigation. 

The Andover Township Fire Department, Andover Boro Fire Department and Lakeland Emergency Squad assisted at the scene.

