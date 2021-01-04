Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Police: Sussex County Man, 32, Swings Tomahawk Axe In Public Parking Lot Assault

Valerie Musson
Public parking lot on Adams Street in Newton
A Sussex County man threatened and swung a Tomahawk axe at a victim during two separate altercations last week, police said.

Robert Cibula, 32, of Andover Township, approached a man in the Adams Street Parking Lot in Newton while holding a knife and making threats on Dec. 29 around 8:40 p.m., local police said.

The victim ran from the area and returned a short time later only to be approached once again by Cibula, who swung at him with a Tomahawk axe and injured his hand, police said.

Cibula was arrested, taken to Newton Medical Center and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats and four counts of possession of an unlawful weapon.

He was released in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

