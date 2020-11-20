Police: Sussex County Couple Nabbed For Selling Crack Cocaine, Heroin

A man and woman from Newton were charged with selling crack cocaine and heroin in Sussex County, authorities said.

Sean Jackson, 52, and Dawn Costa, 37, were taken into custody Wednesday following an investigation by the the Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force.

Jackson was charged with third-degree distribution of crack cocaine and possession of heroin while Costa faces charges for third-degree distribution of heroin, police said.

Both suspects were also charged with selling the substances within 1,000 feet of a school zone, Newton Police said.

Jackson was being held at Morris County Jail in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act. Costa was processed and released.

The Franklin Borough Police Department, the Hopatcong Borough Police Department, the New Jersey State Police CAP Program and the Sussex County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the investigation.

