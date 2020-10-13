Police: Speeding Driver, 19, Had More Than 30 LSD Tabs, Pot In Newton Stop

A Sussex County traffic stop led to charges for a speeding driver who was found with more than 30 tabs of LSD along with marijuana, authorities said.

Nicholas Guzman, 19, was pulled over for driving more than 15 mph over the 25 mph speed limit southbound on Main Street in Newton around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Officers detected the odor of marijuana while speaking with Guzman, and a subsequent search of his vehicle turned up 31 tabs of suspected LSD, less than 50 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, police said.

Guzman, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle and speeding.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

