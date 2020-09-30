Police: Paterson Passenger Found With 100 Heroin Wax Folds In Sussex County Traffic Stop

A man from Paterson was found with nearly 100 wax folds of heroin, a bag of marijuana and an unspecified amount of cash during a traffic stop in Sussex County Tuesday morning, authorities charged.

Born Allah, 19, was in the back seat of a vehicle that was pulled over on Governor Haines Street off Route 23 in Hamburg around 11 a.m. after an officer conducting random registration inquiries noticed a hit in the system, authorities said.

Officers questioning the driver detected the odor of marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle which turned up 98 wax folds of heroin and a bag of prepackaged marijuana in Allah’s possession, authorities said.

Police also confiscated a large sum of cash believed to be profits from illegal drug sales, authorities said.

Allah was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana. He was released on a summons complains and is scheduled to appear in superior court.

