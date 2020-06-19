Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice
Sussex Daily Voice

Police: Netcong Man Harassed Byram Authorities While Impersonating Officer

Byram Township Police
Byram Township Police Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook

Police in Byram arrested a man they say made numerous harassing phone calls to the department while impersonating an officer.

The Byram Township Police Department received several harassing phone calls over the course of several weeks in May, authorities said in a release.

The caller stated that he was a police officer in a nearby town, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that the calls were made by Bryan H. Dezio of Netcong, who is not a police officer, authorities said.

Dezio turned himself in to the Byram Township Police Department, where he was processed, charged with harassment and released pending an appearance at Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

