Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Police: Erratic Newton Driver Was Driving Stolen Pickup

Valerie Musson
Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Newton man pulled over for erratic driving was behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck, authorities said.

Newton Police responded to the area of Spring Street on a report of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado being driven erratically around 10:54 a.m. last Saturday, authorities said.

Christopher Rayfield, 48, was failing to maintain a lane going northbound on Water Street when officers pulled him over, police said.

Rayfield stole the truck from a local business, where it had been parked and unoccupied, authorities said.

He was also determined to have been driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

Rayfield was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of moveable property. He was also ticketed for driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain a lane.

The vehicle was returned to its owner, and Rayfield was processed and released pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 10.

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

