PHOTOS: Sussex County's Mountain Creek Waterpark Slide Goes Up In Flames

A slide at Sussex County’s Mountain Creek waterpark caught fire Tuesday evening, prompting a quick and efficient response from surrounding emergency crews.

The blaze broke out at the park’s High Anxiety raft attraction, according to the Vernon Township Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to a reported fire at mountain creek all four in town departments were involved in extinguishing... Posted by Vernon Township Fire Department Company #1 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The fire was doused quickly with help from the Vernon Township Fire Department Company #1, the McAfee Fire Department, the Pochuck Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Highland Lakes Fire Department.

Yesterday, members of GPVAC responded to a fire at mountain creek water park [High Anxiety] In service was EMS 81-51,... Posted by Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The park was closed for the season at the time but is slated to open for guests on June 19.

“We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction,” reads a Tuesday night post on the park’s Facebook page.

We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction. First and... Posted by Mountain Creek on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

“We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire. While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season opening as planned.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.