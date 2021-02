Fire crews jumped to action when a dump truck went up in flames in Sussex County Monday afternoon.

The truck burst into flames near Rt. 206 and Sutton Lane around 12:15 p.m., the Byram Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

The driver was able to safely escape the burning vehicle and tend to the flames as additional crews arrived, the department said.

The fire was quickly doused and the truck removed from the highway.

