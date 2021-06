A Chevrolet pickup truck caught fire in Sussex County Wednesday morning and caused a temporarily road closure and delays in the area, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the area of Woodport Road and East Mountain Road in Sparta just before 11 a.m., town police said.

The road was reopened shortly after 11:40 a.m., Sparta Police said in an update to the incident.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.