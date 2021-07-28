PHOTOS: Fire Tears Through Garage, Attic Of Sussex County Home

Fire crews were quick to douse a roaring blaze that ripped through the attached garage of a Sussex County home before dawn Wednesday.

The Byram Township Fire Department responding to the Stag Pond section of town around 2:20 a.m. were met with heavy smoke and flames billowing from the home’s garage and extending to its attic, the company said.

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm due to an “extremely limited” water supply before the department stretched several lines through the structure to combat the blaze.

The department then established a secondary water supply from a nearby pond on Amity Road.

Firefighters worked diligently inside and outside the home to ensure that the blaze was properly combated and did not spread further.

The fire was completely extinguished and crews cleared the scene following an extensive overhaul, the department said.

02:20 hours the Byram Township Fire Department, Byram Township Police Department, Lakeland Emergency Squad Green... Posted by Byram Twp Fire Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

No injuries were reported in the fire, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Lakeland Emergency Squad, the Green Township Fire Department, the Netcong Fire Department and the Sussex County Fire Marshal.

