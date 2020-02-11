Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Ex-Jersey City School Board Prez, Jersey Shore Lawyer Charged In $113,000 Embezzlement Schemes
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Crews Battle 2-Alarm Sussex County House Fire

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The blaze was reported at 197 Hamburg Turnpike in Stockholm just before 9:30 p.m., the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department said. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)
Crew members fought the blaze for more than an hour after ensuring that all occupants had safely exited the home, authorities said. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)
The scene was cleared by 1:10 a.m. following “extensive overhaul,” the department said. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)

Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire that broke out at a Sussex County home Sunday evening.

The blaze was reported at 197 Hamburg Tpk. in Stockholm just before 9:30 p.m., the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

Crew members battled the blaze for more than an hour after ensuring that all occupants had safely exited the home, authorities said.

The scene was cleared by 1:10 a.m. following an “extensive overhaul,” the department said.

Fire crews in Franklin, Ogdensburg, West Milford, Highland Lakes and Byram also responded at the scene in addition to the Sussex County Fire Marshall, Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, and Saint Claire’s EMS, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Hardyston Fire Marshall and the Hardyston Police Department.

“The Hardyston Fire Department would like to thank all who assisted,” the department said, “and a special thanks to all of this dispatchers who quickly got us the resources that were requested and to those departments providing station coverage.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.