Pedestrian Struck By Car In Sussex County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Marshalls on Hampton House Road in Newton
Marshalls on Hampton House Road in Newton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Sussex County Monday afternoon, developing reports say.

The pedestrian was hit in front of the Marshalls store on Hampton House Road in Newton around 1 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Fire and emergency crews were called to the scene to evaluate injuries, the report said.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

