North Jersey Motel Guest Hospitalized, Manager Charged In CO Alarm Scare: Report

Valerie Musson
Days Inn on Route 46 in Budd Lake
Days Inn on Route 46 in Budd Lake Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A guest at a Days Inn motel in North Jersey was hospitalized and the manager was charged following a carbon monoxide scare that evacuated the building Sunday, WRNJ reports.

Kushalkum R. Patel, 33, is accused of neglecting to call the police and “placing guests in imminent danger” when he told them that the Days Inn on Route 46 in Budd Lake was safe despite carbon monoxide alarms going off for several hours, the outlet reports citing police.

The Budd Lake and Flanders fire department responded shortly before 12:15 a.m. to evacuate guests, one of whom was taken to a local hospital, the report says.

Patel, of Budd Lake, was charged with reckless endangerment and released pending an appearance in court, the report says.

Click here for the full report from WRNJ.

