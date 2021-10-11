NJ Gym Owner Who Punched Officer At Capitol Riots Wants Financial Help While Jailed

A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots has raised more than $30,000 in an online campaign.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday will apparently seek the harshest sentence in the attacks yet for Scott Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter, of Sussex County.

That will mean a 44-year stint in federal prison and a $2,000 restitution payment, according to NJ Advance Media.

While jailed, Fairlamb launched a GiveSendGo campaign to help raise money.

Fairlamb writes that since the insurrection, he's suffered a heart attack and been force to close his family business.

"Fairlamb Fit, a 24 hour training facility that I poured my blood, sweat and tears into has unfortunately had to close its doors and hand over the keys," he said.

"This closure is a devastating blow to what was our family's main source of income. As if that wasn't heart breaking enough, our house that my newly married wife and myself just purchased in 2020 could be next. Mortgage payments, medical insurance, lawyer fees, and monthly bills have now come to a boiling point.

"We swallow our pride as we graciously ask for your support to help us save what we have worked for our entire lives, our home. Any donation is appreciated and will certainly be paid forward once we get back on our feet."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media and here for Fairlamb's fundraiser.

