NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public Schools In Sussex County

We’ve seen the top public schools throughout New Jersey, but what about Morris County?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Sussex County is Sparta High School.

Here are the other top-rated high schools in Morris County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Sussex County High Schools:

1. Sparta High School

2. Lenape Valley Regional High School, Stanhope

3. Vernon Township High School

4. Newton High School

5. Kittatinny Regional High School, Newton

6. High Point Regional High School, Sussex

7. Wallkill Valley Regional High School

8. Hopatcong High School

9. Sussex County Technical High School

10. Northern Hills Academy, Sparta (K-12)

