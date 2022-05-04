Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital Following Sussex County Crash (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A motorcyclist was flown to a nearby hospital following a Tuesday evening crash in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near 50 Vernon Crossing Rd. in Vernon Township shortly before 6 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered a head injury in the crash, the initial report says.

A medical helicopter was requested to land near the scene to take the victim to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

