A man was airlifted to a local hospital after getting trapped under a tree in Sussex County Monday afternoon, state police confirmed.

The victim became trapped at a home on Beaver Run Road in Wantage just before 2:35 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The victim, alert and conscious, was being airlifted via Atlantic Air 3 to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, Goez said.

