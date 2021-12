A man was airlifted after falling through a roof in Sussex County Thursday afternoon, state police said.

The man fell through the roof of a home on Augusta Hill Road in Frankford shortly after 12:05 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

Initial reports stated that the fall was about 15 feet, causing serious chest injuries.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, Slota said.

