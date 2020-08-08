Man, 55, Airlifted After Driving Car Off Sussex County Retaining Wall

A 55-year-old man who was pinned in his car for nearly 30 minutes was flown to a Bergen Count hospital after driving off a retaining wall Saturday morning in Sussex County, authorities said.

The driver went over the wall at the Valley Mason Supply Company on Vernon Crossing Road in Vernon Township around 9 a.m. and became trapped in his car, according to police.

The man was extricated by first responders then airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center with a possible head injury, authorities said. His condition was not known.

The crash appeared to be caused by driver error but the exact cause had not been immediately determined.

