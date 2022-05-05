Contact Us
LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Burned Outside Sparta Church, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking clues after an LGBTQ+ pride flag was burned outside of a church in Sparta.

The flag was lit on fire outside of the Sparta United Methodist Church on S. Sparta Avenue on Wednesday, April 20, local police said Thursday.

A pair of “young adult males” were seen walking onto the property from behind and using an accelerant to ignite the flag, according to a report from the New Jersey Herald.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sparta Police Det. Steve Guido 973-729-6121.

