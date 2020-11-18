Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
KNOW THIS TRUCK? State Police Seek Info In Sussex County Business Theft

Valerie Musson
State Police are seeking the public's help identifying a pickup truck driver accused of stealing from a Sussex County business last week.
State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pickup truck driver accused of stealing from a Sussex County business last week. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pickup truck driver accused of stealing from a Sussex County business last week.

The driver, pictured above, was caught on surveillance footage traveling on Route 206 in Frankford Township on Monday, Nov. 9, police said.

He later crossed the Dingmans Ferry Bridge into Pennsylvania, state police said.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Ram 2500 with a tonneau cover, faded paint on the hood and large tires that extend beyond the body of the truck, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Sussex Station Detective Bureau at 973-383-1514 ext. 6. Tips can remain anonymous.

