KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Man Found Dead In North Jersey State Forest

Valerie Musson
The man has a large scar on his right knee as well as several tattoos, pictured above using graphics created by the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the man whose body was found in a North Jersey state forest. 

A hunter found the body Dec. 8 in a wooded patch in Stokes State Forest approximately 300 yards off of Tower Trail in Sandyston Township, Sussex County, State Police said.

The man has a light complexion and is estimated to be between 20 and 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 171 pounds, police said. He has a large scar on his right knee as well as several tattoos, pictured above using graphics created by the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit.

The man was wearing a black “Swiss Tech" hooded jacket, a gray “Members Mark" thermal long-sleeve shirt, “Rustler" denim jeans, brown “Brahma" leather boots, "Haines" blue and green plaid boxer shorts, black “FG" work gloves, a red knit hat, and a gray fabric face mask, state police said.

He was also found with a black magnetic compass, a "Life Straw" water filtration straw, a fire starter and a small piece of tinfoil, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office at 973-383-1570 ext. 4710.

