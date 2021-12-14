FL Woman Who Wrote, Cashed Checks To Herself Pleads Guilty In Sussex County Court

A Florida woman who allegedly wrote and cashed checks to herself to steal from several victims pleaded guilty to theft in Sussex County court, authorities said.

Nicole C. Grove aka Nicole Kostka, 42, entered the plea to a charge of third-degree theft on Dec. 6, authorities said in a Monday release.

Grove, of St. Cloud, Florida, admitted to taking money from victims by writing checks to herself and cashing them.

Grove is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20.

