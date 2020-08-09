Fire Guts Popular Sussex County Restaurant... Again

A popular Sussex County restaurant gutted by a fire 12 years ago was destroyed by another blaze Labor Day Weekend.

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from the windows of Tony's Pizza Restaurant and Pub on the southbound side of Route 23 in Stockholm, as firefighters arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters put out the fire in the back of the building before overhauling and ventilating the facility.

Firefighters from the Hardyston, Franklin, Ogdensburg, West Milford and Jefferson responded. The Milton First Aid Squad, Saint Claire's EMS and the Sussex County Fire Marshall were also on scene.

As if 2020 hasn't been enough already, our family was delt a gut wrenching blow. Our family owned and operated... Posted by Tony's Restaurant Pizza & Pub on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Hamburg Fire Department and the Mcafee Fire Department were dispatched for the cover assignments.

The fire being investigated by the Hardyston Police Department and Hardyston Fire Marshall.

