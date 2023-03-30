Family Of 4 Charged With Teen's Assault In Sussex County

A Sussex County family of four is facing various assault and weapons charges after beating a teen victim at his home using tire irons, state police and news reports say.

Anthony Disessa Sr., Nicholas Disessa, and a teen were charged with aggravated assault, while Anthony Disessa Jr. was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and simple assault, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

According to News12NewJersey, the family attacked a 17-year-old after the victim did a burnout on the street near their Wantage home.

The alleged assault occurred on Saturday, March 25 and reported by the victim to state police two days afterward, Curry said.

Tire irons were among the weapons used in the attack, which was captured by a Ring camera on the front door, according to the news report.

In addition to assault, the suspects face trespassing and weapons offenses. Disessa Sr. was also charged with terroristic threats, Curry said.

Anthony Disessa Sr. was being held in the Morris County Jail, while the others were released pending future court appearances.

