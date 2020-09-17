Englewood Man, 23, Cited For Illegal Dumping At Sussex County Park

A 23-year-old Englewood man dumped a heaping pile of miscellaneous garbage at Maple Grange Park in Vernon, local authorities charged.

Mike Lopez was charged with dumping on lands owned by others and littering after he left numerous items including an old couch, window shutters, wooden trunks of clothing, masonry items, cans of wood stain and other miscellaneous items on Maple Grange Park property Sunday night, Vernon police said.

The trash has since been removed by the local DPW, and Lopez is scheduled to appear in court.

