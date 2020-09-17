Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Englewood Man, 23, Cited For Illegal Dumping At Sussex County Park

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Maple Grange Park in Vernon
Maple Grange Park in Vernon Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 23-year-old Englewood man dumped a heaping pile of miscellaneous garbage at Maple Grange Park in Vernon, local authorities charged.

Mike Lopez was charged with dumping on lands owned by others and littering after he left numerous items including an old couch, window shutters, wooden trunks of clothing, masonry items, cans of wood stain and other miscellaneous items on Maple Grange Park property Sunday night, Vernon police said.

The trash has since been removed by the local DPW, and Lopez is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.