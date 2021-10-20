Contact Us
Dump Truck Crash Causes Delays, Power Outages On Route 517

Valerie Musson
A Wednesday morning dump truck crash backed up traffic and caused power outages for nearby residents on Route 517, authorities said. Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook

A Wednesday morning dump truck crash backed up traffic and caused power outages for nearby residents on Route 517, authorities said.

Munsonhurst Road in Franklin, Sussex County was shut down following the crash, which took down a utility pole and wires around 8 a.m., borough police said.

Reports from JCP&L indicated that the power may be out for several hours on the north side of town while repairs are made, according to an update from the Borough of Ogdensburg Facebook page.

“JCP&L will attempt to move people around on the power grid to restore power where they can,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, motorists were asked to plan an alternate route and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

